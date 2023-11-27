Sensex (-0.07%)
Audi India raises prices of vehicles by 2% from Jan 1 on rising input costs

Audi India registered an 88 per cent growth and has retailed 5,530 units in the first nine months of this year

Audi

Audi India registered an 88 per cent growth and has retailed 5,530 units in the first nine months of this year (Image: Audi Q5)

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
German luxury car maker Audi announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent for its vehicles effective from January 1, owing to rising input and operational costs. 

The ex-showroom prices for Audi India models would be up by 2 per cent from January 1, 2024, the company said. 
Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "Achieving profitability through a sustainable business model remains a critical part of Audi India's strategy, and we are committed to providing the best to our customers. Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand's premium price positioning. The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers."

Audi India registered an 88 per cent growth and has retailed 5,530 units in the first nine months of this year. It currently has the widest EV portfolio in the segment. Audi Approved: plus (the pre-owned car business) witnessed a growth of 63% in the period January to September 2023.

In August, Dhillon had told Business Standard that they will continue to launch the next generation of their internal combustion engine (ICE) portfolio over the coming years, and those would run through their life cycles, which is estimated to be eight to nine years. After that, it will not be launching any next-generation ICE cars. Over the next few years, it would also continue to bring in new electric models.

The Audi SUV range witnessed a 187 per cent growth in the January to September period. Audi said that the launch of the new Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron and Q3 and Q3 Sportback boosted sales along with the continued demand for the A4, A6, Q5 and other models.

The July-September quarter has been good for the company, which accounted for 37 per cent of the total sales this year so far. In the January-March quarter, the carmaker sold 1950 units; and it sold 1524 units in the April-June quarter. The sales rose to 2056 units in the July-September period.

In comparison, the luxury carmaker had sold 4,187 units in the calendar year 2022, up 27 per cent.
Topics : Audi automobile manufacturer automobile industry Cars Vehicles sales

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

