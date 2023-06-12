Struggling BMW blames supply-chain issues even as luxury car sales flourish

Data available on the government's retail sales tracker Vahan suggested that the luxury car segment has shown no signs of weakness so far. Notably, after the industry moved 38 per cent upwards in 2022, there have been apprehensions that the market may begin to slow down, the report added.

As BMW's sales figures plummeted in the first quarter of this year, the company became the only luxury carmaker to have registered a decline in sales, The Times of India (TOI) reported. This comes at a time when the luxury segment has registered a growth of 15 per cent. Other companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Tata-owned Jaguar and Land Rover posted healthy growth during the same time, the TOI report said.