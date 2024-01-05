Audi India records 89% sales growth in 2023, the highest since 2015

Sensex (    %)
                        
As Audi India continues to expand its retail footprint, ending 2023 with a total of 64 touchpoints nationwide, the company is confident that this momentum will carry into 2024

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Audi India, the renowned German luxury car manufacturer, on Friday reported an 89 per cent growth in retail sales with 7,931 cars sold in 2023. This marks the highest sales for Audi in India since 2015 and was fuelled by a potent cocktail of new product launches, a diverse portfolio, and customer offerings.

The fourth quarter of 2023 alone witnessed a 94 per cent growth, with 2,401 retail units sold. The success can be attributed to the introduction of three new products launched last year: Q3 Sportback, Q8 e-tron, and Q8 Sportback e-tron, alongside the continued demand for the A4, A6, and Q5 models.
Commenting on this, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, stated, “We remain steadfast on an upward trajectory, instituting industry-first initiatives, and delivering unparalleled luxury experiences. Our retail footprint is expanding, culminating in the year-end with a total of 64 touchpoints (includes showrooms and workshops) and 25 Audi Approved: plus showrooms nationwide. We are confident that this momentum will carry into 2024. One in every four customers is a repeat Audi buyer, and this tells us that we are on the right path.”

In 2023, Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car business, grew by 62 per cent. Currently, with the network of 25 showrooms across India, it is set to expand further in 2024. The SUV range also recorded a 174 per cent growth. Performance and Lifestyle cars, including the e-tron range, also witnessed a 40 per cent growth.

The top-of-the-line cars, including Q7, Q8, A8 L, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, RS Q8, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT, also experienced healthy demand.

As Audi India continues to expand its retail footprint, ending 2023 with a total of 64 touchpoints nationwide, the company is confident that this momentum will carry into 2024.

In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. The group achieved a total revenue of 61.8 billion Euros and an operating profit of 7.6 billion Euros in the 2022 fiscal year.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

