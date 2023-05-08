close

Automotive firm Stellantis India names Aditya Jairaj as Deputy MD

Global automotive group Stellantis on Monday said it has appointed Aditya Jairaj as the Deputy Managing Director with effect from May 4.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Stellantis

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Global automotive group Stellantis on Monday said it has appointed Aditya Jairaj as the Deputy Managing Director with effect from May 4.

Jairaj will also lead the Jeep brand's operations in the country.

Stellantis India CEO & Managing Director Roland Bouchara said Jairaj brings a proven track record of value creation.

"The India strategy is a key pillar for the group as an important element of localisation efforts in the region and transforming the mobility landscape in India through our two-pronged brand approach," he added.

Jairaj has more than 17 years of experience in the automotive sector.

Before joining Stellantis, he served as the Head, EV Strategy and Transformation, for Nissan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Auto industry Automobile

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

