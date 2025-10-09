Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Avaada to invest ₹36,000 crore in solar, wind and BESS projects in Gujarat

Avaada to invest ₹36,000 crore in solar, wind and BESS projects in Gujarat

The MoU signed at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit will drive over 11 GW of green capacity and create thousands of clean energy jobs across key districts

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Avaada’s 280 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Surendranagar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avaada Group on Wednesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 36,000 crore across solar, wind, and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the state. The agreement was formalised at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2025.
 
Large-scale renewable capacity planned across Gujarat 
The company plans to establish 5 gigawatt (GW) of solar power capacity, 1 GW of wind energy capacity, and 5 gigawatt hour (GWh) of BESS projects across Kutch, Banaskantha, and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat. The projects are expected to be commissioned between 2027 and 2030.
 
"India’s journey towards energy independence is being powered by visionary partnerships and bold investments like this," new and renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi said.
 
 
Government backs green growth and energy security 

Also Read

solar

Avaada Group commissions 11 solar plants in Maharashtra under MSKVY 2.0

IND vs SA

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: IND-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Global EV price war heats up as Tesla, Nissan and Hyundai slash prices

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee remains under pressure; ends flat near record low of 88.79/$

indigo airlines, indigo

Aviation watchdog slaps ₹20 lakh fine on IndiGo for training lapses

Commenting on the development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the company’s Rs 36,000 crore investment in solar, wind, and battery storage strengthens the vision for sustainable growth.
 
"The Government of Gujarat has assured full support for the speedy implementation of these projects, as round-the-clock green power is essential for realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat," he said.
 
Avaada expands clean energy footprint in the state 
Avaada’s 280 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Surendranagar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Developed under the Gujarat State Solar Policy, the project spans over 1,170 acres and entails a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the company’s 100 MW solar project being developed with an investment of Rs 400 crore in Vadodara.
 
Employment boost and long-term sustainability impact 
The company said the projects are estimated to generate over 1,000 direct and 2,000 indirect green jobs in the state. Additionally, around 5,000 people are expected to find employment opportunities during the construction phase.
 

More From This Section

ZOHO

Hype around Zoho's apps and ghost of Koo: Will it soar or stumble?

Office, Office space

Crisil leases office space in Mumbai, to pay ₹597 crore over 15 years

Merger, M&A

Aavishkaar Group, Jamwant launch Rs 500-cr fund for defence, deep tech

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

No plan for demerger of auto and tractor businesses, says Mahindra

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles now available online through Amazon India

Topics : Avaada wind-solar energy project wind power solar energy Gujarat government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon