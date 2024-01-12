Avalon Technologies joins MeitY's RUDRA supercomputing mission

Sensex (    %)
                        
Centre plans big boost for MSMEs with an inter-ministry data bank

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Avalon Technologies, an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) company, announced entering into a strategic partnership with C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) as part of the ‘RUDRA’ programme, which aims at designing and manufacturing supercomputers in India.

The partnership will add to the indigenous manufacturing capability of High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems that are a part of the ‘RUDRA’ programme, said the company in an announcement.
C-DAC, a division of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), had crafted India's first indigenous server Rudra I, as part of its initiative to create a supercomputing capacity in the country.

'Rudra Server, an outcome of National Supercomputing Mission, is a secure, reliable server with the current generation of Intel Xeon scalable processor and supports accelerated computing also. With the provision of liquid cooling technology, it is aimed at achieving better energy efficiency, density, and architectural features to suit the requirements of various national missions,' said E Magesh, Director General, C-DAC.

'Addition of M/s Avalon Technologies is a welcome step to expand the competitive proliferation of this indigenously designed server. By doing this, we not only contribute to our nation's technological self-reliance but also pave the way for innovation and growth,' he added.

Avalon Technologies has been collaborating with C-DAC, providing services in strategic design and manufacturing, including PCB design and analysis, prototype PCB assemblies, cables, and sheet metal chassis, since 2021.

'This experience in server builds will now ensure Avalon’s smooth transitioning into the production of HPC servers as well,' said the company in a press release.

The company has also been manufacturing Rudra Chassis and C-DAC’s high-speed switch for a couple of years, said a C-DAC spokesperson.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

