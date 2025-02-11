Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Avendus Capital attracts domestic insurers hunting for private funds

Avendus Capital attracts domestic insurers hunting for private funds

Avendus Capital, the investment bank, which is backed by KKR & Co, is raising as much as Rs 3,000 crore ($343 million) for its Future Leaders Fund III

Avendus Capital

If Avendus meets its target for its latest fund, the portfolio will be around two thirds larger than its one that raised Rs 1,800 crore in 2022 | Photo: X@Avendus

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Preeti Singh and Baiju Kalesh
   
Mumbai-based Avendus Capital Pvt has attracted money from domestic insurers for a private equity fundraising for the first time as demand surges for private assets. 
 
The investment bank, which is backed by KKR & Co, is raising as much as Rs 3,000 crore ($343 million) for its Future Leaders Fund III. It held a first close at Rs 850 crore in January and is planning to close by June, said Ritesh Chandra, managing partner for private equity strategy.
 
“High-net-worth money is a good broad-based tool, but it can never provide you the kind of scale that an institutional investor can,” Chandra said in an interview. Domestic institutions are underinvested in private assets, but they’re opening up to the prospect as returns come through, he said. 
 
 
For Avendus, and the wider industry, capital is coming from a broader range of investors, not just wealthy individuals and family offices. 

Also Read

Avendus Capital

Avendus to wind down its hedge funds business; vertical head to move out

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

India's alternative assets market to grow 5x to $2 trn by 2034: Report

PremiumAndrew Holland, chief executive officer at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies

Earnings downgrades widespread and more expected, says Andrew Holland

Avendus Capital

Nomura, Mizuho leading bidders for majority stake in Avendus Capital

data centre, AI data centre

Indian luxury homebuilder Rustomjee to expand into data centres on AI boom

 
If Avendus meets its target for its latest fund, the portfolio will be around two thirds larger than its one that raised Rs 1,800 core in 2022. 
 
Investors in previous funds were mostly high-net-worth individuals and wealthy professionals who could write checks for a minimum of Rs 1 crore, according to Chandra. About 39 per cent of existing investors committed capital to the new fund, and most committed up to 40 per cent more, he said. The larger value checks were from family offices, Chandra said. 
 
“You will see an institutionalization of capital,” he said. “We have a large wealth franchise and it’s important that we maintain that pool of capital.”
 
The latest fund, which typically takes minority stakes in companies, is targeting late-stage businesses in technology, financial services, consumption, health care and opportunistic investments in manufacturing, Chandra said.
 

More From This Section

Digantara logo

Space tech firm Digantara eyes $30 million revenue with US expansion

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL plans to raise Vizag oil refinery capacity by 20% to meet fuel demand

Cafe Coffee Day, Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises negotiates settlement with IDBI Trusteeship

Gail India

GAIL revives plan to buy US LNG as Trump ends ban on export permits

Sebi

Market regulator Sebi bars Kalahridhaan Trendz from securities market

Topics : Private Equity Avendus Capital Avendus Private Equities private equity fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon