Indian Alternative Assets set to grow 5x to $2 trn by 2034: Avendus Capital

The alternative assets market in India, currently estimated at $400 billion assets under management (AUM), is projected to grow five times to $2 trillion by 2034, according to Avendus Capital’s study India Goes Alternatives. This surge will be driven by increasing investor sophistication, the need for portfolio diversification, and supportive regulatory developments.
The study underscores the significant growth potential of alternative assets in India, as the country’s burgeoning high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) continue to pivot towards alternative assets.
The study highlights that alternative investments in India are outperforming traditional investment options, offering higher alpha and attracting increased interest from the country’s HNI and ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNI) segments. This trend aligns with global patterns, where alternatives have seen their share double from 10 per cent to 20 per cent of total global AUM between 2005 and 2020.
Anshul Agarwal, managing director and co-head, consumer, FIG & business services investment banking, Avendus Capital, said, “The emergence of alternative investments in India marks a fundamental shift in our investment landscape. We’re seeing a fundamental restructuring in how capital is deployed. Driving this shift is the synergy between regulatory enhancements, technological advancements and a growing base of sophisticated investors. As the market evolves, we observe a convergence of global trends and local market dynamics. This uniquely positions India not only for significant expansion in the alternatives market but also as a potential leader in innovation among emerging economies. The rapid growth we're witnessing could reshape India's financial landscape, offering sophisticated investment options that were previously limited to more developed markets.”
Snigdha Khemka, director, consumer, FIG & business services investment banking, Avendus Capital, said, “Alternative investments represent the next phase in the Indian investing journey. They are poised to serve as a key catalyst on India’s path to a $10 trillion GDP. We’re seeing multiple alternative investment firms intensifying their focus on India, gearing up for the next wave of growth, where diversification will be critical. This may lead to consolidation and listing in the near future. Globally, alternative asset managers command a significant valuation premium compared to traditional asset managers. Indian markets could see listings of various alternative funds, which would be at premium valuations due to their superior alpha-generating potential.”
Over the years, returns from active asset management in India have stabilised. This shift has led to growing demand from HNIs for more complex and differentiated investment options, such as alternative assets, which have the potential to deliver higher long-term alpha. Currently, HNIs allocate an estimated 7-8 per cent of their total AUM to alternatives, indicating significant under-penetration in this segment. This under-penetration presents a major growth opportunity for the Indian alternatives market.
The projected doubling of total HNI and UHNI wealth in India to $2,000 billion by 2027 is expected to drive demand for Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), supported by continuous regulatory reforms from Sebi since 2012 aimed at improving transparency and investor protection.
This growth signals a broader evolution in India’s alternatives industry, which has transitioned from a traditional savings-focused model to a more sophisticated and diverse market. India’s share of Asia-Pacific private equity and venture capital (PE-VC) investments rose to nearly 20 per cent in 2023, up from 15 per cent in 2018, underscoring the country’s growing influence in the region.
Globally, alternative asset managers command a significant valuation premium to traditional asset managers