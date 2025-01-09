Business Standard

Navy conducts workshop on mental health as part of resilience programme

As per the release, the workshop on mental health was held on January 7 at Dr DS Kothari Auditorium, situated in DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi and was led by spiritual teacher BK Shivani

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy

workshop was organised to uplift the mental and emotional resilience of Naval personnel | Photo PIB

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

The Indian Navy conducted a workshop on 'Self-Transformation and Inner-Awakening' as part of its 60-day resilience program, according to an official press release from the Ministry of Defence.

As per the release, the workshop on mental health was held on January 7 at Dr DS Kothari Auditorium, situated in DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi and was led by spiritual teacher BK Shivani.

The workshop was organised to uplift the mental and emotional resilience of Naval personnel. Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Chief of Materiel was the Chief Guest of the workshop, as per the release.

The workshop commenced with a welcome address followed by a two-hour session by BK Shivani. The workshop aimed to address the increasing need for mental health awareness and practical tools to foster emotional balance, particularly among Naval Personnel serving in high-pressure roles.

 

BK Shivani captivated the audience with her profound insights into the workings of the mind and the importance of inner harmony. Her immersive and interactive session focused on understanding the root causes of mental stress and strategies to overcome it through self-awareness, meditation and positive thinking. She emphasised that mental health begins with our thoughts. By choosing peaceful, positive and empowering thoughts, we can transform our experiences and create a happier and healthier life.

In his concluding address, the Chief of Materiel appreciated the initiative, emphasising the critical importance of mental health in ensuring professional as well as personal fulfilment. He also brought out that the mental well-being of Naval Personnel is fundamental to a peaceful and cohesive work environment.

The Chief of Materiel conveyed his appreciation of BK Shivani's dedication to mental health advocacy. He encouraged the attendees to integrate the workshop's teachings into their daily lives.

The workshop was part of the 60-day Resilience Programme launched by the Indian Navy aimed at enhancing mental health and inner harmony among Naval Personnel and their families. This workshop served as a powerful reminder of the need to prioritise mental health in all aspects of life, inspiring participants to lead with mindfulness and positivity. The workshop was attended by Naval Officers, Sailors and Defence Civilians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

