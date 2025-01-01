Business Standard

Bajaj Auto reports 1% decline in total sales at 3,23,125 units in Dec 2024

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,72,173 units last month against 2,83,001 units in the year-ago period

Bajaj Auto showroom

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 1 per cent decline in total sales at 3,23,125 units in December 2024 compared to the same month a year ago.

Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing that the company had sold a total of 3,26,806 units in December 2023.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,72,173 units last month against 2,83,001 units in the year-ago period, down 4 per cent, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,28,335 units compared to 1,58,370 units in the corresponding month a year ago, a decline of 19 per cent, the company said.

Exports of two-wheelers were higher at 1,43,838 units last month over 1,24,631 units in December 2023, up 15 per cent.

 

Total commercial vehicle sales were higher by 16 per cent at 50,952 units in December 2024 from 43,805 units a year ago, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

