Bank fraud case: CBI searches at Jet office, Naresh Goyal's residence

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at seven locations including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case in Canara Bank, officials said.

The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his wife Anita, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty.

The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, they said.

The allegations pertain to alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities, they said.

The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Also Read Jet airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation Jet Airways posts Rs 308 cr Q2 net loss, expenses rise to Rs 321 cr Bombay HC quashes money laundering case against Jet Airways founder, wife Tips Industries signs global music deal with Sony Music Publishing Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Regadenoson injection in US market Aurionpro Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator Symphony Q4 net profit falls 75% to Rs 16 crore; revenue down 19.7% Nexus Select Trust acquires 17 malls; to continue inorganic growth post IPO