Bombay HC quashes money laundering case against Jet Airways founder, wife

-
ALSO READ
Jet airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding
Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation
Jet Airways posts Rs 308 cr Q2 net loss, expenses rise to Rs 321 cr
PM Modi condoles the demise of noted Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan
We are moving towards new 'license-permit raj', says Prithviraj Chavan
-
In a huge relief for former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal, the Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s case of money laundering against the couple.
The order by a division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan came in a plea filed by the couple seeking to quash the ED's ECIR lodged against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The judges quashed the ED's ECIR (February 20, 2020), all the investigations and other proceedings or actions arising out of it on grounds that it was "illegal and contrary to the law".
The ECIR followed an FIR registered by the MRA Marg Police in February 2020 on a criminal complaint filed by Akbar Travels claiming that it had suffered losses of Rs 46 crore after Jet Airways cancelled its flight operations from October 2018.
However, in March 2020, the Mumbai Police had concluded that there was no substance in the criminal complaint and the dispute seemed to be of civil nature.
The Goyals' counsels, Senior Advocates Ravi Kadam and Aabad Ponda, submitted that there was no predicate offence as required for the central probe agency to investigate the ECIR.
The MRA Marg Police had already filed its closure report in the matter, and even the ED's protest plea with the Metropolitan Magistrate Court was rejected, and its order was confirmed by the high court and the Supreme Court, hence the ECIR should be quashed, the counsels argued.
--IANS
qn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 17:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU