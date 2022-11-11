JUST IN
Zydus Lifesciences Q2 net profit down 82.6% to Rs 523 cr on rising costs
Hindalco Industries Q2 net falls 35% to Rs 2,205 cr on elevated input costs
GVK Power net profit falls manifold to Rs 153.87 crore in Sep qtr
Mahindra & Mahindra September quarter profit up 44% at Rs 2,773 crore
Pricol Ltd reports consolidated Sept quarter net profit of Rs 47.52 crore
JSW Steel crude steel production grows 25% to 1.76 mn tonne in Oct 2022
Capacit'e Infraprojects net profit grows 15% to Rs 22 cr in Sept quarter
Ashok Leyland posts Rs 199 crore net profit in Q2, revenue up 85% YoY
Matrimony.com reports consolidated Q2 net at Rs 11.70 cr, total income up
Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit increases to Rs 199 cr as sales improve
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Deloitte expands pact with Google Cloud to double down its specialisations
Business Standard

Jet Airways posts Rs 308 cr Q2 net loss, expenses rise to Rs 321 cr

Total expenses also jumped to Rs 321.76 crore in the latest September quarter

Topics
Jet Airways | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways
In the second quarter of the current fiscal, Jet Airways saw its total income plunge to Rs 13.52 crore from Rs 45.01 crore in the year-ago period

Jet Airways, which is grounded for more than three years, on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 308.24 crore in the three months ended September.

The airline had reported a net loss of Rs 305.76 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Through the corporate insolvency resolution process, the Jalan Fritsch consortium emerged as the winning bidder for the airline after the the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the consortium's resolution plan in June last year. However, the carrier is yet to resume operations.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, Jet Airways saw its total income plunge to Rs 13.52 crore from Rs 45.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also jumped to Rs 321.76 crore in the latest September quarter.

"The company continues to incur losses resulting in an erosion in its net worth and its current liabilities exceed current assets as of September 30, 2022," the filing said.

The airline, which shuttered operations in April 2019, received the Air Operators Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in May this year as the consortium works on reviving the carrier.

The filing said the company's monitoring committee is not in a position to provide the consolidated financial results due to various reasons, including that subsidiaries are separate legal entities and also currently non-operational.

"... the team is facing huge difficulty in obtaining relevant data from the said subsidiaries as also there are no KMPs/senior management personnel (in the company's subsidiaries) from whom the relevant information can be obtained for the preparation of consolidated financial results of the company," the filing said.

KMP refers to Key Managerial Personnel.

The winning consortium is also known as Jalan Kalrock consortium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jet Airways

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.