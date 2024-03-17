Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Study

On the value front, fintechs cornered 29 per cent of small ticket loans disbursed in FY18, which rose to 51 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023)

Fintech

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech companies in the country have seen an uptick in the volume and value of small-ticket loans disbursed over the past six years, data from a joint report by Experian India and the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) shows. 

In financial year 2018 (FY18), fintechs accounted for 50 per cent of the loan volumes disbursed with a ticket size less than Rs 1,00,000. In the same category, their market share has expanded to 77 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023). 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the value front, fintechs cornered 29 per cent of small ticket loans disbursed in FY18, which rose to 51 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023). 

Meanwhile, the average ticket size for lenders in the personal loans category in FY24 (till September 2023) was pegged at Rs 11,576. 
 
The report further added that the personal loan portfolio size at end of September 23 stands at around Rs 81,000 crore. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) own 34 per cent share of the pie, followed by fintech companies owning 33 per cent of the market. 

Ticket size distribution across lenders

  <10,000 10,000-50,000 50,000-1,00,000 >1,00,000
Fintechs 75 21 2 2
Fintech-enabled 57 40 4 -
NBFCs 20 28 20 32
Private banks ~1 12 16 71
Public Sector Banks - 2 9 89


Market share of lenders by volume (in %)

  FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 (till September 2023)
Fintechs 50 65 75 75 63 76 77
Fintech-enabled 7 3 3 5 13 13 11
NBFCs 23 24 18 13 20 8 9
Private banks 11 4 3 2 2 2 2
Public Sector Banks 9 4 1 4 2 1 1

Market share of lenders by value (in %)

  FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 (till September 2023)
Fintechs 29 34 42 39 38 47 51
Fintech-enabled 4 4 6 8 13 14 12
NBFCs 34 40 32 24 32 25 25
Private banks 18 11 14 10 10 9 8
Public Sector Banks 14 11 6 20 7 5 3

Source: Experian India- DLAI whitepaper

Also Read

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

Bank credit to NBFCs grows 22% in Oct, exposure to sector at Rs 14.8 trn

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

NBFC major Shriram Finance to replace agro chemicals firm UPL in Nifty50

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Statsguru: Discoms show progress in some parameters, but challenges remain

NCRTC managing director Vinay Kumar Singh resigns citing personal reasons

Luxury members-only club Soho House coming to Delhi and South Mumbai

Global toy majors shifting focus from China to India, exports jumped 239%

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard customers' interest: DFS Secy

Topics : Fintech sector Fintech Fintech firms Indian FinTech NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon