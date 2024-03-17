Fintechs lead small-ticket loans' volume with 77% market share: Study

Fintech companies in the country have seen an uptick in the volume and value of small-ticket loans disbursed over the past six years, data from a joint report by Experian India and the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) shows.

In financial year 2018 (FY18), fintechs accounted for 50 per cent of the loan volumes disbursed with a ticket size less than Rs 1,00,000. In the same category, their market share has expanded to 77 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023).

On the value front, fintechs cornered 29 per cent of small ticket loans disbursed in FY18, which rose to 51 per cent in FY24 (till September 2023).

Meanwhile, the average ticket size for lenders in the personal loans category in FY24 (till September 2023) was pegged at Rs 11,576.



The report further added that the personal loan portfolio size at end of September 23 stands at around Rs 81,000 crore. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) own 34 per cent share of the pie, followed by fintech companies owning 33 per cent of the market.



Ticket size distribution across lenders

<10,000 10,000-50,000 50,000-1,00,000 >1,00,000 Fintechs 75 21 2 2 Fintech-enabled 57 40 4 - NBFCs 20 28 20 32 Private banks ~1 12 16 71 Public Sector Banks - 2 9 89

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 (till September 2023) Fintechs 50 65 75 75 63 76 77 Fintech-enabled 7 3 3 5 13 13 11 NBFCs 23 24 18 13 20 8 9 Private banks 11 4 3 2 2 2 2 Public Sector Banks 9 4 1 4 2 1 1

Market share of lenders by value (in %)

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 (till September 2023) Fintechs 29 34 42 39 38 47 51 Fintech-enabled 4 4 6 8 13 14 12 NBFCs 34 40 32 24 32 25 25 Private banks 18 11 14 10 10 9 8 Public Sector Banks 14 11 6 20 7 5 3

Source: Experian India- DLAI whitepaper