Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Foxconn investing ₹15,000 cr in Tamil Nadu, reiterates Minister TRB Rajaa

Foxconn investing ₹15,000 cr in Tamil Nadu, reiterates Minister TRB Rajaa

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan-based Foxconn company is investing Rs 15,000 crore in the state, and will create 14,000 new jobs.

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan-based Foxconn company is investing Rs 15,000 crore in the state, and will create 14,000 new jobs.

"It is 100 per cent true," the minister said, reacting to PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss' post on 'X', claiming that the news is "false".

Whenever job opportunities are assured for Tamil Nadu's youth and good things happen, some people have made it a habit to play politics with those employment opportunities due to political prejudice, the minister said in a post on 'X'.

"In today's global political climate, bringing an investment into India is incredibly difficult. Without understanding the various geopolitical issues involved, he (Dr Anbumani) must stop issuing these politically prejudiced and childish statements," the minister said.

 

He added that these are job opportunities that have been secured after nearly a year of struggle.

Earlier in the day, Anbumani posted on his official 'X' account that the Foxconn company has clarified that it has not committed to any such investment.

"A statement released by Foxconn today (Tuesday) said, "It is true that Foxconn company representative Robert A met and spoke with the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However, no new MoU was discussed or committed during this meeting," Anbumani citied.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Infosys

Infosys wins £1.2 billion NHS deal to modernise UK workforce system

Lenskart

Eyewear retailer Lenskart accelerates store expansion ahead of $10 bn IPO

William Cho

India at the centre of LG Electronics' Global South Strategy: William Chopremium

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India

From 16%, share of small car sales soars to 22% post GST rejig: Maruti

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric likely to foray into India's $30 billion energy storage market

Topics : Foxconn Tamil Nadu Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon