Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys wins £1.2 billion NHS deal to modernise UK workforce system

Infosys wins £1.2 billion NHS deal to modernise UK workforce system

The 15-year contract with NHS Business Services Authority will replace the Electronic Staff Record system and manage payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees

Infosys

The 15-year agreement involves developing a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution to replace the existing Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys said it has won a £1.2 billion contract from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to modernise its workforce management solution in England and Wales. The deal is among the biggest in recent times, especially in a period marked by macroeconomic uncertainty.
 
The 15-year agreement involves developing a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution to replace the existing Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. The platform will continue to process payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees, disbursing over £55 billion annually.
 
“We are honoured to be chosen by the NHSBSA to deliver generational change for employees of the NHS in England and Wales through the Future Workforce Solution. With our extensive experience in delivering digital transformation and organisational change for global entities, combined with elements of our AI offering — Infosys Topaz — we will deliver a platform that not only drives efficiency today but empowers the NHS to elevate its invaluable work into the future,” Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys, said in a statement.
 
 
NHS workforce revamp aligned with long-term health strategy
 
The new workforce solution is in line with the NHS’s 10-year health plan and its mission to create a workforce fit for the future. It will provide a modern, flexible, and integrated platform that supports the entire employee lifecycle — from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career development, and retirement.

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys bags ₹14,000 cr NHS contract to deliver workforce management system

Infosys

Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue to rise on deal wins; BFSI vertical resilient

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stocks to watch today, Oct 13: HCLTech, Tata Capital, DMart, Axis Bank, HCC

Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai

Keir Starmer looks to India for digital ID example ahead of UK rollout plan

Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys

Nandan Nilekani says Finternet to go live in 2026 using AI, tokenisation

 
“The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR — it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future,” NHSBSA Chief Executive Michael Brodie said.
 
Large tech contracts boost growth but strain margins
 
IT services companies have been banking on such large transformation deals to boost revenue, although they take longer to materialise and can strain margins due to intense competition among global peers.
 
The deal also signals that Infosys has improved visibility into its deal pipeline for the current year, which prompted the company to raise its guidance in July.
 
HCLTech, which reported its second-quarter results on Monday, said its total contract value (TCV) of $2.6 billion for the quarter did not include any mega deals but a mix of small and large projects.

More From This Section

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

TCS to retrain 100,000 staff yearly as AI transforms tech, job roles

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Cochin Shipyard wins ₹2,000 cr order for 6 LNG-powered container vessels

adani

Adani Group's ROA hits 16.5%, among highest globally in infrastructure

Balaji amines, checmical factory

Balaji Amines accused of making pharma-grade chemical without licence

Gautam Adani, Thomas Kurian

Adani to partner with Google for India's largest AI hub in Visakhapatnam

Topics : Infosys Digital transformation workforce artifical intelligence IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon