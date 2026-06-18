Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Footwear major Bata India appoints ex-Nike executive Sanjay Rao as MD & CEO

Footwear major Bata India appoints ex-Nike executive Sanjay Rao as MD & CEO

Rao succeeds Gunjan Shah, who will conclude his tenure upon completion of his five-year mandate leading the business

Bata India

Rao brings more than two decades of retail and consumer leadership experience across India, South Asia, China and Europe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Footwear major Bata India Ltd on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjay Rao as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Rao succeeds Gunjan Shah, who will conclude his tenure upon completion of his five-year mandate leading the business, Bata India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

He joins Bata India from Nike, where he most recently served as senior director, Nike Retail, overseeing the France and Benelux markets, it added.

Rao brings more than two decades of retail and consumer leadership experience across India, South Asia, China and Europe.

Prior to Nike, Rao spent several years with Inditex, where he played a pivotal role in establishing Zara's business in India through its joint venture with the Tata Group. He subsequently held senior leadership positions across India, South Asia and China, the company said.

 

He has also served as Country Director for Guess in France and holds an MBA from INSEAD, it added.,  "Sanjay brings deep retail and consumer experience, international perspective and a strong understanding of the Indian market. He knows how to build businesses, develop teams and create momentum," Bata Group CEO Panos Mytaros said.

Noting that India is one of Bata Group's most important markets and one of its biggest long-term growth opportunities, he said,"Bata India has a powerful brand, deep consumer trust, strong foundations and significant room to grow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBL Bank

Emirates NBD completes acquisition of 60% majority stake in RBL Bank

DOMS-FILA

FILA Group sells 7% stake in DOMS for ₹934 cr; SBI, Axis MFs raise holdings

saudi arabia, saudi arabia oil pipeline

Man Industries and its Saudi arm bag fresh orders worth ₹1,000 crore

Jaguar land rover/JLR

JLR doubles down on North America amid slowing momentum in Chinapremium

Sridhar Pinnapureddy Founder & CEO, CtrlS

Canada Pension Plan Investment Boards invests up to ₹7,000cr in CtrlS

Topics : Bata India Apparel industry Footwear

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySaving Tax vs Making InvestmentGold-Silver Rate TodayNSE IPO Shareholders ListVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowOld vs New Tax RegimesSweden's Good Behaviour LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance