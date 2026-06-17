Canada Pension Plan Investment Boards invests up to ₹7,000cr in CtrlS

CtrlS Datacenters on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). CPP Investments will invest a total of up to ₹7,000 crore (C$1 billion) to help fund CtrlS’ upcoming growth in India’s fast-growing digital infrastructure sector.

As part of the partnership, CPP Investments will invest ₹4,000 crore (C$588 million) to acquire an 8.2 per cent stake in CtrlS. In addition, CPP Investments and CtrlS will form a joint venture (JV) to develop hyperscale datacenter campuses across India.

For the JV, CPP Investments has committed up to ₹3,000 crore (C$441 million) and will hold 48 per cent equity ownership, with CtrlS owning 52 per cent.

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of next-generation datacenter infrastructure to meet rising demand from hyperscalers, cloud services, artificial intelligence (AI) applications and India’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CtrlS Datacenters, said: “India’s AI moment is not on the horizon, it is already here. The demand signals from hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and enterprises are clear and unmistakable. Over the years, CtrlS has focused on reliability, sustainability, and long-term growth. Our partnership with CPP Investments reinforces these values. Together, we are not merely expanding capacity but also establishing the benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure in one of the world’s most significant digital markets.”

“As one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets, India represents an important pillar of our global datacenter strategy,” said Max Biagosch, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Assets at CPP Investments.

“Demand for datacenter infrastructure in India continues to accelerate, driven by hyperscale expansion, strong domestic cloud growth and emerging AI-led demand. This partnership with CtrlS positions us to scale high-quality infrastructure and deliver long-term value for CPP contributors and beneficiaries,” he added.

Since making its first direct investment in 2017, CPP Investments has actively invested in the global datacenter sector, building a diversified portfolio of datacenter assets and joint ventures across major international hubs, including the Asia-Pacific region.

CPP Investments made its first investment in India in 2009 and opened its Mumbai office in 2015. As of March 31, 2026, CPP Investments held more than ₹1,850 billion (C$27 billion) in net assets in India, making it one of the country's largest international institutional investors.