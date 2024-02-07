BBT aims for Rs 600 cr topline, with one-third revenue coming from K'taka

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Pre-owned luxury car seller Big Boy Toyz on Wednesday said it aims a topline of Rs 600 crore in the coming financial year, with one-third of this revenue coming from Karnataka.
The company also announced the opening of its first dealership in Bengaluru and the fifth overall in India on Wednesday, which would offer an extensive range of high-end luxury brands including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benzes, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Porsche.
Till now, the company was retailing the pre-owned cars online in the state.
Besides, Bengaluru, Big Boy Toyz (BBT) has outlets in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad as well.
The opening of an outlet in Bengaluru is not just an expansion but a significant step towards a revenue target of Rs 600 crore in FY25, Big Boy Toyz said in a statement.
The company is expecting to close the current fiscal at a revenue of Rs 400 crore, as per the statement, adding that its digital business in Bengaluru has already surpassed the Rs 100-crore mark.
The new showroom is a strategic response to the growing demand for luxury cars, BBT said, adding that leveraging this demand, BBT is eyeing a topline of Rs 200 crore in FY25 from Karnataka alone.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

