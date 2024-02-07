Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

HDFC Bank raises $300 million through maiden sustainable finance bonds

The money raised is part of the $750 million bond-raise which was announced on Tuesday, a statement said, adding that the papers will be listed on the GIFT City

HDFC Bank

HDFC group head for treasury Arup Rakshit elaborated that the sustainable finance bonds funds will be prioritised for lending towards electric vehicles, small businesses, and affordable housing | Image credits: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has raised $300 million in its maiden sustainable finance bond issue.
The money raised is part of the $750 million bond-raise which was announced on Tuesday, a statement said, adding that the papers will be listed on the GIFT City.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The $300 million sustainable finance bonds have been raised for a tenure of three years at a spread of 0.95 per cent over the US treasury, while the remaining $450 million will be repaid in five years at 1.08 per cent over the US Treasury, the statement said.
The spreads are the tightest by an Indian issuer, it said.
The bank said proceeds of the sustainable finance bond will be utilised for funding green and social loans in accordance with the sustainable finance, while the rest will be deployed for financing general banking activities.
HDFC group head for treasury Arup Rakshit elaborated that the sustainable finance bonds funds will be prioritised for lending towards electric vehicles, small businesses, and affordable housing.
"We are strongly committed towards building a green and social portfolio even as we continue adhering to the bank's risk philosophy," he added.
The paper was rated Baa3 (stable) by Moody's and BBB- (stable) by S&P.

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

SBI raising $300 mn via medium term bonds, assigned BBB- ratings by S&P

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Paytm shares jump amidst reports of its owner meeting FinMin, RBI

Coal India aims to deploy 681 EVs at mines, subsidiary headquarters by FY26

Esconet Technologies secures orders from NICSI for servers, object storage

Tax implications likely to influence Hyundai's decision to list Indian arm

TotalEnergies, ONGC join forces to detect, measure methane emissions

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC Bank HDFC finance sector Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon