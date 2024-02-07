Paytm shares jump amidst reports of its owner meeting FinMin, RBI

The shares of One 97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, rose 10 per cent, hitting their upper trading limit, on Wednesday amid news reports that the CEO of the embattled fintech major met India's Finance Minister and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials to resolve the crackdown on its payments bank business.

Paytm's stock price ended the session at Rs 496.7 on Wednesday. Still, since January 31 – when the RBI ordered its payments bank division to stop accepting fresh deposits from March due to supervisory concerns and non-compliance – Paytm’s stock is down 35 per cent.

New reports suggested that the company has sought an extension of the February 29 deadline from the RBI and has sought clarity regarding the transfer of its licence from its wallet business and highway toll payment service.

Analysts said Paytm's stock might gain a bit from the current levels, but the upside could be capped as they do not expect the firm to get a clean chit from the regulators.

"There is an expectation that the crackdown will be limited to the payments bank and not to other divisions of Paytm. There were also talks of third-party payment banks that will take over. The stock can bounce back a bit from here. But I don't see it going back to the level we saw in the last three months. A bounceback after a steep fall is normal when such a news flow comes. Even if the company gets a clean chit, investors will have concerns about its governance issues," said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.