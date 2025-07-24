Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 02:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / BEML secures ₹293.81 crore defence order for 150 high mobility vehicles

BEML secures ₹293.81 crore defence order for 150 high mobility vehicles

The vehicles will primarily be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad and Mysore plants, with additional production to be undertaken at other divisions

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

| Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:42 AM IST

BEML Limited, a Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, on Wednesday said it has received an order worth Rs 293.81 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 150 indigenously designed high mobility vehicles (HMVs) 6x6.

The vehicles will primarily be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad and Mysore plants, with additional production to be undertaken at other divisions based on operational feasibility, the PSU said in a statement.

Designed to deliver high reliability and versatility, the 6x6 HMVs are built to operate effectively in extreme terrains, diverse climatic conditions and at high altitudes, it explained.

 

Key features of the HMVs include an independent suspension system, a high-power air-cooled engine, a central tyre inflation system, an anti-lock braking system, and a backbone tube chassis design ensuring superior mobility, stability, and operational safety.

"This order showcases BEML's expertise and capacity in delivering advanced indigenous products that enhances India's defence infrastructure," said Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML Ltd.

"It also reinforces our ongoing support for the Government of India's Make in India initiative and our mission to empower the nation's armed forces with high quality, indigenously developed solutions," he added.

The HMVs are expected to play a key role in general operations, delivering essential services and logistical support to some of the most remote and inaccessible areas in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BEML Ministry of Defence PSU

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:42 AM IST

