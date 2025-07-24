Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Kotak Bank launches Solitaire to target India's growing affluent class

Kotak Bank launches Solitaire to target India's growing affluent class

Kotak is India's fourth-largest private bank after HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. Its private banking division is among the largest wealth managers in the country

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak is looking to grow its 4 per cent market share among affluent Indians by offering them banking and investment products. | File Photo

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Advait Palepu and Apoorva Ajith
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is extending wealth management and bespoke services to its affluent customers as competition for servicing India’s rapidly-growing tribe of rich individuals heats up.
 
The Mumbai-based private lender backed by billionaire Uday Kotak Wednesday launched “Kotak Solitaire,” an offering targeted at salaried customers with Rs 0.75 crore ($86,786) in relationship value and self-employed clients with Rs 1 crore. 
 
“The affluent segment is growing twice as fast the rest of the wealth market,” said Rohit Bhasin, chief marketing officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 
Through Solitaire, Kotak is looking to grow its 4 per cent market share among affluent Indians by offering them banking and investment products and services usually reserved for the wealthy and super-rich, he said. 
 

Also Read

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank targets affluent clients with 'Solitaire' launch

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rally on robust loan, deposit growth in Q1

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is losing its status as a defensive sector. Historically, FMCG stocks have outperformed in a falling market, providing downside protection to portfolios. However, during the current market selloff, the FMC

Stocks to Watch today, Tuesday, July 8: Tata Motors, Titan, NLC india

rbi reserve bank of india

How will RBI's policy decision impact market? Analysts prefer these stocks

Premiumbank, banks

PSU bank stocks rally on cheap valuation, Q4 boost; will the momentum last?

 
The move comes as independent wealth managers like 360 One WAM Ltd., Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. and Blackstone Inc.-backed ASK Group are spreading out across the country to woo high networth individuals beyond India’s metropolitan centers. 
 
“This is a stickier customer, you can earn more from affluent customers and their needs pan out across products,” Bhasin said. More than a third of the bank’s business comes from its affluent customers, he added.
 
Kotak is India’s fourth-largest private bank after HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. Its private banking division is among the largest wealth managers in the country, catering to individuals with over $1 million in investable assets and servicing 60 per cent of India’s top 100 families. 
 
Solitaire’s offerings include dedicated relationship managers, access to alternative assets, portfolio management services and lifestyle products, the bank said in a release. For businesses, there will be enhanced working capital loans, payments, cash management and forex services. 
 
Kotak managed assets worth Rs 8.45 trillion across its private banking, priority banking and investment advisory divisions as of March 31. The bank’s shares closed 0.5 per cent higher at Rs 2,170.40 in Mumbai on Wednesday. 
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant shareholding in Business Standard)

More From This Section

PremiumN Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Chairman N Chandrasekaran's compensation up 15% at ₹156 crore in FY25

CS Setty

SBI eyes spot among world's top 10 banks by market value in 5 years

Spicejet

Discovery Global Management exits SpiceJet, sells 2.2% stake for ₹119 crore

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Tilaknagar Industries to acquire Imperial Blue business for 412.6 mn euro

C S SETTY, chairman, State Bank of India (SBI)

₹25,000 cr QIP shows investor confidence, to boost credit growth: SBI chief

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon