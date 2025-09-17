BeyondSquare raises $4 mn from Avant Global to expand FinAlyzer reach

Enterprise-tech firm BeyondSquare on Tuesday announced that it has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round from Avant Global Corporation.
The investment will be executed in three stages, beginning with the issuance of new and convertible shares, followed by additional subscriptions from existing shareholders, and the conversion of warrants upon achieving defined performance milestones, the company said in a statement.
Founded by Karthik Ganeshan, Venkatachalam PK, and Rangan Varadan, BeyondSquare earlier built FinAlyzer, a homegrown financial consolidation and reporting solution that automates close, consolidation, and compliance, bringing accuracy and transparency to chief financial officers (CFOs). It delivers real-time insights, strengthens governance, and reduces operational risks for finance teams.
With the fresh infusion of funds, BeyondSquare plans to strengthen FinAlyzer’s core capabilities by expanding automation, deepening compliance intelligence, and enhancing scalability for enterprises with complex reporting structures. The Bengaluru-based firm aspires to extend its international footprint, particularly in the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, while also building leadership and technical talent.
The company said that the market opportunity for financial consolidation and reporting platforms is expanding rapidly. According to Credence Research, the global financial consolidation software segment is projected to double from $3.2 billion in 2024 to $6.4 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 11–11.4 per cent.
Speaking on the announcement, Venkatachalam PK, co-founder and CEO, BeyondSquare Solutions, said, “With Avant’s investment, we are not just strengthening our platform; we are accelerating our journey towards shaping the future of finance. This partnership opens new possibilities — deeper innovation, global market expansion, and the ability to empower more finance teams to lead with agility, governance, and foresight.”
Currently, FinAlyzer is being used by over 100 enterprises across more than 25 industries in over 45 countries, including several Fortune 500 India companies and Fortune 2000 global enterprises, the company mentioned.