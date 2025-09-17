Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Stuck in traffic, potholes: Startup exits Bengaluru's ORR after 9 years

Stuck in traffic, potholes: Startup exits Bengaluru's ORR after 9 years

'Nine years in Bellandur, but time to go': BlackBuck CEO blames bad roads and long commutes as company looks to move out of Bengaluru's ORR

BlackBuck quits Bengaluru’s ORR after 9 years because of potholes, traffic jams

BlackBuck is moving out of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road after nine years, with CEO Rajesh Yabaji citing traffic jams, potholes, and long commutes as reasons | Photo: Rajesh Yabaji, co-founder and CEO, BlackBuck

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Online trucking platform BlackBuck has decided to shift out of its office in Bellandur on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR), one of the city’s busiest tech stretches. The company’s co-founder and CEO, Rajesh Yabaji, announced the decision on X on Wednesday.
 
“ORR (Bellandur) has been our office + home for the last 9 years. But it’s now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out,” Yabaji wrote.

The reasons: traffic, potholes, dust

Rajesh Yabaji explained that the daily commute for many employees has stretched to over 1.5 hours one way. On top of that, he said the roads are filled with potholes and dust, and he does not see any of it getting fixed anytime soon.
 
 
“Didn’t see any of this changing in the next 5 years,” he said. 

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap stock hits record high; up 109% against issue price. Do you own?

mutual funds, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Nippon India MF, sponsor banks, AMFI, MF inflows

Love, money, and SIPs: How couples can really build wealth together

Stock market

$90-bn DII inflows, Nifty up 0% in 1-yr; Kotak flags weak fundamentals

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; SMIDs in green; PSBs shares outperform

indigo airlines, indigo

Thales signs 11-year avionics maintenance support contract with IndiGo

What is BlackBuck?

BlackBuck is a digital platform for truck operators, offering tolling, fuelling, telematics, load and vehicle marketplace services, and financing solutions.
 
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd, the parent company of BlackBuck, delivered strong results in the April-June quarter. The company’s adjusted Ebitda jumped 290 per cent year-on-year to ₹47.21 crore, up from ₹12.10 crore during the same period last year, with margins improving sharply to 35.8 per cent from 13.1 per cent. Net revenues rose 43 per cent to ₹131.85 crore compared to ₹92.17 crore a year earlier.
 

Bigger frustrations around ORR

BlackBuck’s exit points to a bigger issue: Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, home to hundreds of IT and startup offices, is struggling with crumbling roads and endless traffic jams. On rainy days, social media is often filled with videos of vehicles stuck for hours. 
 
Earlier this year, when Karnataka banned bike taxis, many commuters complained online that it only made travel harder and more expensive.

'Wake up call for ORR'

Krishna Kumar Gowda, general secretary of the Greater Bengaluru IT Companies & Industries Association (GBITCIA), said companies leaving ORR should be a wake-up call.
 
"The decision of leading firms to move out highlights the urgent need for government intervention. We call for a transparent roadmap to improve roads, metro connectivity and public utilities, and reiterate our willingness to collaborate with authorities to restore Bengaluru's status as the tech capital of India," he said in a statement to news agency PTI.

Government promises action

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced that ₹1,100 crore has been set aside for road repair and construction across the city. He stated that ₹50 crore had been approved for 14 assembly constituencies each, with the remaining receiving ₹25 crore each.
 
"We are committed to ensuring every constituency benefits from these funds and to building smooth, pothole-free roads across the city," Shivakumar said. 

What’s next?

For now, BlackBuck is preparing to move but this raises a bigger question: will this spur authorities to act faster or will India's IT hub see more exits?

More From This Section

Nayara

Govt clears ships for Nayara fuel supply, dollar trade limits remain

Adani Ports, Adani Group, Gautam Adani

Adani Group to invest additional ₹30,000 cr to expand domestic ports ops

UPI, gaming spends, real money games ban, Online Gaming Act 2025, rummy, poker, ludo, fantasy sports, IPL gaming, digital payments, debt collection, groceries

FIR against Gameskraft's ex-CFO for siphoned off ₹250 crore: What happened

GSK

GSK plans $30 billion US investment as pharma tariff threat looms

Gameskraft Technologies

Gameskraft ex-CFO accused of diverting ₹250 crore for unauthorised trading

Topics : BlackBuck Bengaluru Traffic jam road infrastructure BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon