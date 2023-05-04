close

BharatPe rebrands multi-brand loyalty program PAYBACK India as 'Zillion'

This new brand identity is in line with the company's vision to make Zillion ubiquitous to loyalty and rewards across the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
BharatPe back on track after Ashneer controversy, records 112% growth

3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
BharatPe Group, one of India’s leading names in the fintech industry, announced on Thursday that it will be rebranding PAYBACK India, the multi-brand loyalty program to 'Zillion'.

This new brand identity is in line with the company’s vision to make Zillion ubiquitous to loyalty and rewards across the country.

The new brand identity intends to appeal to clients of all ages and give their overall shopping experience—across brands and categories—a new dimension.
Customers will have a variety of alternatives from Zillion to earn and redeem points at a variety of partners across the country.

For their regular purchases, customers will be able to collect "Zillion coins," which will provide them more joy in the moment. This is included into the Zillion logo, which stands for having moments of inspiration and discovering 'aha' moments everywhere.

Through the network of offline and online partners, including those in the grocery, fuel, entertainment, travel, clothing, and other industries, customers can earn Zillion coins.

The new web address for Zillion is https://zillionrewards.in/.

Speaking on the rebranding, Rijish Raghavan, chief executive officer - Zillion said, “It has been a long and satisfying journey for us, building PAYBACK over the years as India’s largest loyalty program with over 130 million customers. Today marks a landmark day as we begin a new era in our journey - as Zillion. The new brand identity marks a transformational shift in our strategy from being a niche loyalty program to one with an extensive range of partners, across categories. The new name and identity will also help us connect better with a wider range of customers - including Gen Z and Millennials. Our objective is to make Zillion a de facto customer delight tool for retailers across the country. I am confident that Zillion will emerge as the preferred loyalty program for millions of customers in the coming months.”
Added Parth Joshi, chief marketing officer, BharatPe, “Zillion has been created keeping in mind the customers of today - it is young, bold and energetic and aims to add a spark of joy in the customers’ lives, every day. We are confident that this new version of the brand will appeal to a wider customer base and will be able to deliver more aha moments and make every day special for the customers. We will be launching marketing campaigns in the coming months to build awareness about Zillion and drive consumer engagement.”

Topics : bharatpe loyalty program

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

