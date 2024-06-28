Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharti Airtel announces 10-21% hike in mobile tariffs from July 3

Bharti Airtel said it has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of Rs 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India

Airtel, Bharti Airtel

The revision in mobile tariffs will be effective from July 3, said Airtel. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced between 10-21 per cent hike in mobile tariffs, a day after larger rival Reliance Jio announced an increase in rates.
Airtel, in a release, said that the revision in mobile tariffs will be effective from July 3.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70 paise per day) on entry-level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers," the Sunil Mittal-led telecom firm said announcing the revision in mobile tariffs.
Bharti Airtel said it has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of Rs 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.
"We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital," the telco said.
Among the unlimited voice plans, Airtel has raised tariffs in the ballpark range of about 11 per cent, and accordingly rates are revised from Rs 179 to Rs 199; from Rs 455 to Rs 509; and from Rs 1,799 to Rs 1,999. In the daily data plan category, the Rs 479 plan has been increased to Rs 579 (20.8 per cent increase).
The mobile tariff hike from mobile operators comes immediately after the 10th spectrum auction, which ended in just two days with muted response from the industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

OnePlus Pad Pro

OnePlus Pad Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 unveiled: Specs, features

market decline nse bse stock market

EU Court upholds Rs 126 cr fine imposed on Ipca Labs' unit; stock jumps 4%

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic comes to a standstill

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament LIVE news: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned over NEET issue

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden, Trump spar over state of economy, call each other liars, worst prez

Topics : Bharti Airtel plans Bharti Airtel telecom sector in India Vodafone Reliance Jio tariff mobile users in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon