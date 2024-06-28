Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Titan launches first retail outlet for premium sunglasses in Bengaluru

The company estimates the Indian Premium Sunglasses market is Rs 800 crore with a projected CAGR of 10%

Titan

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Titan Company has announced its foray into premium sunglasses retail with the launch of its first exclusive brand outlet in Bengaluru– RUNWAY from the House of Titan. 

The company estimates the Indian Premium Sunglasses market is Rs 800 crore with a projected CAGR of 10 per cent, it said in a release. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This growth is attributed to rising disposable incomes, increasing global exposure to brands and a growing fashion consciousness among Indian consumers. However, the market remains fragmented, presenting a compelling opportunity for a premium, curated shopping experience,” it said in its release.

Also Read

Apple smartwatch, Apple watches

Smart watch sales grew 5x but now slowing: Titan CEO Suparna Mitra

Gold, Gold jewellery

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Kalyan Jewellers, Senco; details here

PremiumTitan

Lifestyle accessories major Titan's near-term margin headwinds on watch

stock market trading

Buy Muthoot Finance, Sell Titan June futures, recommends Religare Broking

equity market, stocks, share market

Shriram Fin, JublFood, Titan; top picks from Anand Rathi for May 18

Topics : Titan premium watch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon