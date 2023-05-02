Bharti Airtel announces merger of Sri Lankan operations with Dialog Axiata



Bharti Airtel Lanka, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Indian telecom giant, began commercial operations in Sri Lanka in 2009. Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it will merge the operations of its Sri Lanka unit with Dialog, the island nation’s largest telecom provider and a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Axiata Group Berhad.



"Discussions with respect to the proposed transaction are ongoing between the Parties and also with the relevant regulatory authorities as per applicable laws and regulations. The proposed transaction is subject to signing of definitive agreements and necessary closing conditions including applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals," it said in a statement. Bharti Airtel said the proposed transaction envisages it being granted a stake in Dialog that represents the fair value of Airtel Lanka. Airtel would accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog upon completion of the transaction.



Bharti Airtel Lanka was the fastest operator to reach 1 million customers. The company said its technology innovation has driven rapid telecom adoption rates among Sri Lanka's youth population. Its offerings include the lowest rates for voice services, per second billing, the lowest international direct dialing rates, the lowest international voice and data roaming rates. Merging operations with Dialog is expected to give Airtel access to a larger user base. SLT-Mobitel, which is majority-government owned, is the second largest player in Sri Lanka’s telecom market. Hutchison Telecommunications Lanka, formed as a result of a merger between Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings Limited and UAE-based Etisalat in 2018, is the third largest player.

Also Read Airtel may end cheap subscription plans but decision has risks: Analysts Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts Airtel World Pass international plans for prepaid, postpaid users announced India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO Bharti Airtel to increase entry-level tariff in all circles soon: Report DPIIT undertaking third-party assessment of Startup India seed fund scheme Astrazeneca India to set up five centres for severe asthma management Q4 results: Adani Total Gas logs 21% rise in net profit over CNG sales Apollo Micro Systems to subdivide its shares in 1:10 ratio on May 4 Google launches 2nd edition of 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders'

The company said it has a 5G-ready 4G network across Sri Lanka. It is also in the process of boosting its network capacity. It has also held its latest trials of 5G technology over its commercial network, achieving download speeds of over 1.9Gbps--the highest recorded in the country.

