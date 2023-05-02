Q4 results: Adani Total Gas logs 21% rise in net profit over CNG sales

The energy company is a joint venture between the Adani group and TotalEnergies of France and retails CNG for automobiles, and supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to households. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit fell 34.8 per cent. Overall, PAT for FY23 rose 7.28 per cent to Rs 546.49 crore. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share.

Higher sales of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23) pulled up consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Adani Total Gas by 20.7 per cent to Rs 97.91 crore, results announced by the company on Tuesday showed. PAT had stood at Rs 81.09 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.