close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Q4 results: Adani Total Gas logs 21% rise in net profit over CNG sales

The company has pushed for an aggressive expansion of CNG stations at a time when piped natural gas volumes have dropped

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
adani gas

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Higher sales of compressed natural gas (CNG) in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (Q4FY23) pulled up consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Adani Total Gas by 20.7 per cent to Rs 97.91 crore, results announced by the company on Tuesday showed. PAT had stood at Rs 81.09 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
The energy company is a joint venture between the Adani group and TotalEnergies of France and retails CNG for automobiles, and supplies piped natural gas (PNG) to households. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit fell 34.8 per cent. Overall, PAT for FY23 rose 7.28 per cent to Rs 546.49 crore. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share.

In Q4FY23, CNG sales volume rose to 121 million standard cubic meters of gas (mmscm), up from 100 mmscm in the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, PNG sales volume fell to 72 mmscm, down from 89 mmscm in Q4 of FY22.
“The fast-track development of steel pipeline and CNG stations has helped create a natural gas ecosystem in geographical areas where we are present and will now help in connecting PNG consumers going forward. To provide wider energy offerings to consumers, ATGL, through its SPVs have forayed into e-mobility and bio,” Suresh P Manglani, executive director & CEO, Adani Total Gas, said.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,197.31 crore in the latest quarter. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) surged 49 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 195.2 crore and margins increased to 17.5 per cent from 13 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.
Through the SPVs, the company also plans to create over 3,000 EV charging points in the next 12-18 months, Manglani said. The company is also building one of India’s largest biogas plants in Uttar Pradesh, work on which is in full swing, he added.

Also Read

Adani stocks in focus amid Q4 results; Adani Green soars 5%, NDTV tanks 5%

Stepping on the gas: CNG fuel of choice in green mobility quest

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

Consumer prices of gas tumble as utilities slash PNG and CNG prices

Apollo Micro Systems to subdivide its shares in 1:10 ratio on May 4

Google launches 2nd edition of 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders'

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Spandana Sphoorty's net profit rises 268% to Rs 105 cr in March quarter

UltraTech Cement stock down 1% on net profit decline in March quarter


For FY23, the company’s CNG volumes increased by 28 per cent on account of a fast network expansion of CNG stations while PNG volumes decreased 13 per cent due to less offtake of gas largely by industrial consumers owing to high PNG prices, the company said. With global liquefied natural gas price indices on the wane, the company expects demand in both segments rising in coming months.
The company’s newly built Rs 6,000-crore facility to import LNG at Dhamra on the Odisha coast will start commercial operations at the end of May. Dhamra, with an annual capacity of 5 million tonne LNG, is expected to be a key starting point for state-run GAIL’s “Urja Ganga” pipeline, which will bring natural gas to India's eastern states.

Topics : CNG CNG prices natural gas Adani Group Adani Gas Ltd

First Published: May 02 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Astrazeneca India to set up five centres for severe asthma management

asthma
1 min read

Q4 results: Adani Total Gas logs 21% rise in net profit over CNG sales

adani gas
3 min read

Apollo Micro Systems to subdivide its shares in 1:10 ratio on May 4

Apollo Micro Systems, AMS
1 min read

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Google launches 2nd edition of 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders'

Google, alphabet
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Hero Electric scooter
4 min read

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon