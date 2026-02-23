Monday, February 23, 2026 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Morepen Labs wins ₹825 crore long-term CDMO deal with global drugmaker

Morepen Labs wins ₹825 crore long-term CDMO deal with global drugmaker

Morepen Labs has secured a ₹825 crore multi-year CDMO mandate from a global pharma major, with supplies set to begin in 4-5 months and execution running through Q1 FY27

Sanket Koul New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

Delhi NCR-based pharma firm Morepen Labs on Monday secured a multi-year Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) mandate valued at approximately ₹825 crore with a global pharma major.
 
While Morepen did not name the company with which it tied up, supplies under the mandate are expected to commence within the next four to five months, with execution scheduled through the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), subject to customary operational and regulatory processes.
 
The deal is among the largest single CDMO contracts secured by the company, Morepen said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.
 
Primarily focused on manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), Morepen is now viewing CDMO as a natural extension to create additional avenues of scale, stability and long-term value creation, while continuing to reinforce its core businesses.
 
 
“The CDMO platform enables deeper collaboration with global pharmaceutical innovators through structured, multi-year supply programmes,” the company stated.

Even as global pharma companies increasingly consolidate supplier networks and partner with scalable and reliable manufacturing platforms capable of long-term supply continuity, the firm claims its vertically integrated API capabilities will help meet this demand.
 
“This mandate represents an important milestone in the evolution of Morepen’s manufacturing platform. It reflects the confidence global customers place in our quality systems, regulatory track record and execution capabilities. Over the years, we have steadily strengthened our infrastructure and compliance depth, enabling participation in larger, long-duration global programmes,” said Sushil Suri, chairman and managing director of Morepen.
 
The pharma firm had reported a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹27.5 crore in Q3 FY26, from ₹26.7 crore during the same quarter last year.
 
Its revenue from operations rose 6.9 per cent to ₹484.16 crore from ₹452.78 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
Morepen Laboratories’ shares were trading 18 per cent higher at ₹46.45 apiece on the BSE at 2.36 pm on Monday after the company announced the contract.

