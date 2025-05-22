Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / NTPC Green Energy wins 80MW battery storage project in Kerala auction

NTPC Green Energy wins 80MW battery storage project in Kerala auction

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on May 21, 2025, a regulatory filing said

NGEL has secured two key projects under the initiative. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

State-owned NTPC Green Energy on Thursday said it has bagged a battery energy storage project in Kerala in an auction conducted by NHPC.

The 80MW/320MWh battery energy storage project will provide power back-up or supply of 80MW for four hours.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by NHPC on May 21, 2025, a regulatory filing said.

The auction was part of NHPC's tender for the selection of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers for setting up of 125MW / 500MWh ISTS-connected standalone BESS in Kerala.

NGEL has secured two key projects under the initiative.

 

Letter of award from NHPC is awaited, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 22 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

