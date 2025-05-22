Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airtel Payments Bank Q4 net profit jumps 138% to ₹26 crore, revenue up 35%

Airtel Payments Bank Q4 net profit jumps 138% to ₹26 crore, revenue up 35%

The payments bank posted revenue of ₹726 crore in Q4FY25, marking a 34.7 per cent increase compared to the same quarter last year

Customer account balances grew 30.6 per cent to ₹3,659 crore, while Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) processed through the platform stood at ₹3,808 billion. Photo: Shutterstock

Himanshu Thakur
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Airtel Payments Bank reported a 138 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹26 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, driven by strong adoption of its ‘Safe Second Account’ and robust growth across urban transit, rural banking, and B2B segments.
 
Revenue for Q4FY25 stood at ₹726 crore, up 34.7 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year.
 
In a statement, the bank highlighted that the quarter saw a major boost in uptake of the Safe Second Account offering, with growth distributed across key segments including urban transit systems.
 
For the full financial year, revenue reached ₹2,709 crore, a 47.5 per cent increase year-on-year. Net profit for FY25 stood at ₹63 crore, up 81.4 per cent, while EBITDA rose 64 per cent to ₹299 crore. 
 

Customer account balances grew 30.6 per cent to ₹3,659 crore, while Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) processed through the platform stood at ₹3,808 billion. The bank said it is now the third-largest mobile banking provider in India by user base.
 
“The rapid adoption of our Safe Second Account offering reflects the growing need for a secure alternate bank account for digital payments. Today we are processing one in two domestic remittances and one in every five Aadhaar-enabled payments in the country,” said Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank.
 
The bank continues to expand its rural presence, operating 500,000 active banking points, the majority of which are run by women banking correspondents in Tier-3 towns and rural areas.
 
Additionally, the bank reported rising traction for its RuPay NCMC On-The-Go card, now used by over 2.5 million customers. Its digital B2B payments vertical also saw strong growth, with partnerships across five major metro networks, including Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
 
Airtel Payments Bank now processes nearly 12 billion transactions annually, serving three out of every four Indian villages and digitising over ₹8,000 crore in cash each month through a network of over 6,200 corporate partners. 
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

