TMRW, LiteStore partner to add 25,000 sq ft in retail over 18 months

TMRW, LiteStore partner to add 25,000 sq ft in retail over 18 months

The expansion includes exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand stores and premium centres, with brands like Wrogn, Bewakoof and Nobero entering offline retail presence

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

LiteStore has partnered with TMRW, the new-age house of brands from the Aditya Birla Group, to add 25,000 square feet of retail space across the country over the next 18 months. The expansion will include a mix of exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand stores, and premium outlet centres.
 
“As an organisation, TMRW’s singular mission is to create greater value for our customers. The multi-brand outlets help us unlock that. The agility, transparency, and retail expertise offered by LiteStore helped us bring our vision to life. The value of this expansion lies in curating customer-centric store formats that enhance brand visibility while providing a superlative shopping experience,” said Manish Singhai, Chief Business Officer and Business Head, TMRW.
 
 
“Bringing beloved brands under one roof creates a broader selection and a seamless experience for customers. Their plug-and-play model allowed our brands to test, scale, and iterate across formats—without compromising on brand experience,” Singhai added.
 

Through this collaboration, TMRW’s portfolio—which includes prominent digital-first brands such as Wrogn, Bewakoof, The Indian Garage Co., and Nobero—will expand into offline retail by opening multiple stores across malls, high streets, and premium outlet centres.
 
Previously, LiteStore facilitated several high-impact retail launches for TMRW. These included Bewakoof’s first store at Forum South Mall and key high-street locations in HSR Layout and Koramangala, Bengaluru; Wrogn’s first flagship outlet in HSR Layout; Nobero’s exclusive brand outlet (EBO) launch in Amanora Mall, Pune; Nauti Natti’s store debut in West India; TMRW’s first batch of Driveaway Outlet Stores on Bengaluru’s Airport Road; and the launch of Urbano, Veirdo and Juneberry at FLXY—India’s first Gen Z- and millennial-focused multi-brand outlet in Pune.
 
“Retail today is not just about presence, but about adaptability and experience. Our model allows brands to test and refine their offline strategy while remaining agile,” said Puneet Dinesh, Co-founder, LiteStore.
 
“This partnership is a growth engine, combining TMRW’s brand scale with LiteStore’s ability to create immersive, data-driven retail experiences. As consumer shopping habits evolve, agility in offline retail will be a key differentiator for long-term strategic success,” Dinesh added.
 
LiteStore, backed by Accel, Sorin, Brigade, and Huddle, is India’s leading retail-as-a-service company, enabling digital-first brands to go offline with speed and scale. The company supports retail formats including EBOs, MBOs (‘FLXY’), and managed premium outlet centres (‘The Stretch’).

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

