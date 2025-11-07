Friday, November 07, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birla Corporation Q2 net profit at ₹90.48 crore on higher cement sales

Birla Corporation Q2 net profit at ₹90.48 crore on higher cement sales

Birla Corporation posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.48 crore in Q2FY26, aided by improved performance in its cement and jute divisions, even as rainfall and price pressure weighed on margins

Birla Corporation

In a statement, Birla Corporation said it focused on consolidating market share across all key regions and registered a 7 per cent growth in cement sales by volume, driven by its portfolio of premium products. (Company image)

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

M P Birla Group flagship Birla Corporation recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of Rs 90.48 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), compared to a net loss of Rs 25.19 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The company attributed the turnaround to improved profitability in both its cement and jute divisions.
 
However, the net profit was lower than the previous quarter’s figure of Rs 119.57 crore.
 
What factors impacted Birla Corporation’s cement sales in Q2?
 
The company said cement sales during the quarter were affected by excessive rainfall in its key markets, subdued prices, and market disruptions following GST changes in September 2025.
 

In a statement, Birla Corporation said it focused on consolidating market share across all key regions and registered a 7 per cent growth in cement sales by volume, driven by its portfolio of premium products.
 
Consolidated revenue in Q2FY26 stood at Rs 2,233.44 crore, up 13.4 per cent from the year-ago period. In the previous quarter, consolidated revenue had been Rs 2,486.16 crore.
 
What did management say about the quarterly performance?
 
Commenting on the results, Sandip Ghose, managing director and chief executive officer, said, “The company was able to overcome headwinds from multiple directions to deliver a resilient performance, which boosts confidence in the robustness of our strategies.”
 
How did demand and pricing vary across regions?
 
Demand in northern and central India remained stable during the quarter, but prices in the central region dropped by Rs 3–5 per bag due to intense competition. Demand in the east was weak, except in Bihar, where pre-election activity boosted cement sales.
 
Demand in Maharashtra showed an uptick but did not help raise prices, while in Telangana, prices fell by Rs 7–10 per bag, the company said.
 
What is the company’s outlook for the coming quarter?
 
The management expects cement demand to revive in the three months to December, supported by government capital expenditure on infrastructure, leading to a year-on-year volume growth of 4–5 per cent in the December quarter.
 
How did the jute division perform in Q2FY26?
 
The jute division reported improved operational efficiency and a sharp increase in sales volume, helping it post a cash profit of Rs 5 crore in the September quarter against a loss of Rs 2 crore in the same period last year.
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

