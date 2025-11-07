Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hexaware acquires CyberSolve for $66 mn to strengthen cybersecurity play

Hexaware Technologies will acquire US-based CyberSolve for $66 million to expand in identity access management and cybersecurity services amid a surge in AI-driven global cyber threats

Hexaware expects a few major deal closures in its fourth quarter, with financial services and travel and tourism expected to lead growth next year.

Avik Das Bengaluru
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hexaware said it is buying CyberSolve, which specialises in identity access management, for $66 million to bolster its presence in the fast-growing cybersecurity business.
 
The US-based company, founded in 2016, offers consulting and system integration services to its clients and has executed more than 500 implementations in the sector. It provides services in identity management, identity governance, access management, and privileged access control.
 
What will Hexaware gain from acquiring CyberSolve?
 
“They have built a deep expertise in identity over the years and between us there is no common customer in the Fortune 1,000 space. We can take CyberSolve’s capability to our customers and also take our portfolio of services to theirs,” said Siddharth Dhar, Hexaware’s president and global head of digital IT operations and AI.
 
 
Of the total deal value, $34.5 million will be paid upfront, while the remaining will be milestone payments subject to certain performance criteria.

How does the deal align with rising cybercrime concerns?
 
Cybercrimes, including identity theft, are estimated to have cost the world $9.5 trillion in 2024, according to Gartner. Synthetic-identity-based impersonation attacks—where a fraudster creates a fake identity by combining real and fabricated personal information—are causing both reputational and financial damage.
 
India has emerged as a major source of identity theft, a cybercrime that has surged in the past three years. Criminals armed with artificial intelligence and generative AI are using sophisticated tools to blur the line between what is real and what is fake, making it harder than ever to protect personal information.
 
Employees of Indian companies have had their official emails or logins taken over by threat actors, who use the data to attack other enterprises. The crime compounds security challenges for firms already battling ransomware, phishing, and malware.
 
What are CyberSolve’s operations and financials?
 
CyberSolve, which has offices in the US, Canada, and India, said its 230 employees will move over to HCL post-merger. The company reported revenue of $25.8 million last year and $18.5 million for the first nine months of this year.
 
“Our mission has always been to inspire trust in every digital interaction,” said Mohit Vaish, chief executive officer, CyberSolve. “Joining Hexaware allows us to scale that mission—expanding our reach, applying AI more deeply, and creating measurable security outcomes for enterprises worldwide.”
 
How are Indian IT firms expanding in cybersecurity?
 
Indian IT services providers have been strengthening their presence in the cybersecurity space. Infosys bought The Missing Link in April, a cybersecurity company, to boost its capabilities in that field for $36 million.
 
How did Hexaware perform in the latest quarter?
 
Separately, Hexaware said its revenue rose 11.1 per cent to Rs 34,836 million in its third quarter ended September 30. On a constant currency basis, which discounts the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue was up 5.2 per cent compared to the same period last year.
 
Chief executive R Srikrishna said the company is seeing signs of improving demand, especially in verticals like manufacturing and consumer. “While uncertainties persist, clients have found some way to work around the tariffs considering they know how much other countries are being charged.”
 
Hexaware expects a few major deal closures in its fourth quarter, with financial services and travel and tourism expected to lead growth next year. Its voluntary attrition was 11.4 per cent, up 30 basis points sequentially, with 33,590 employees at the end of September.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

