Coal India fast-tracks solar expansion, aims for 3 GW capacity by 2029

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is fast-tracking its solar energy plans and aims to scale up capacity to 3,000 megawatts (MW) over the next four to five years as part of its long-term energy transition. The move is a key element of the state-owned miner’s diversification strategy amid India’s broader shift towards cleaner energy.

What did Coal India’s outgoing chairman say about the solar expansion?

Addressing employees at Coal India’s Foundation Day ceremony on his last day in office on 1 November, former Chairman and Managing Director P M Prasad said the company’s renewable energy push had gathered strong momentum and