BITS Pilani launches AI+ campus at Amravati, plans ₹1,000 cr investment

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will set up a new campus at Amravati in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, the university's chancellor and Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla said.
The new artificial intelligence plus (AI+) campus will enroll close to 7,000 students in two phases and is likely to be operational by 2027, Birla said. The new campus, spread over 35 acres, will offer undergraduate and master’s programs in AI, machine learning, innovation, and strategy.
Apart from this, BITS Pilani will also invest ₹1,219 crore to upgrade the physical infrastructure and enhance the long-term research and development capabilities of the university, Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said.
"These efforts are not just about scale but also about building a transformative ecosystem that empowers learners, nurtures innovation, and fuels inclusive growth," Birla said.
The institute has also launched its own education technology platform, BITS Pilani Digital, which will offer industry-aligned programs. Over the next five years, BITS Pilani Digital will launch 32 programs, including 11 degree and 21 certificate programmes, Rao said.
"It's not just an ed-tech platform. In a sense, it is an extension of BITS Pilani's excellence and innovation right into the homes and communities of learners. These offerings are carefully designed to meet industry needs," Birla said, adding that the institute plans to be among the top 5 in India and top 100 educational institutions globally by 2030.