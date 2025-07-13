Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / BITS Pilani launches AI+ campus at Amravati, plans ₹1,000 cr investment

BITS Pilani launches AI+ campus at Amravati, plans ₹1,000 cr investment

BITS Pilani announces a ₹1,000 crore investment for a new AI+ campus in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh, with plans to enroll 7,000 students and offer AI, machine learning, and innovation programs

BITS Design School’s

The institute has also launched its own education technology platform, BITS Pilani Digital, which will offer industry-aligned programs.

Aashish Aryan Pilani
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani will set up a new campus at Amravati in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹1,000 crore, the university's chancellor and Birla Group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla said.
 
The new artificial intelligence plus (AI+) campus will enroll close to 7,000 students in two phases and is likely to be operational by 2027, Birla said. The new campus, spread over 35 acres, will offer undergraduate and master’s programs in AI, machine learning, innovation, and strategy.
 
Apart from this, BITS Pilani will also invest ₹1,219 crore to upgrade the physical infrastructure and enhance the long-term research and development capabilities of the university, Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said.
 
 
"These efforts are not just about scale but also about building a transformative ecosystem that empowers learners, nurtures innovation, and fuels inclusive growth," Birla said. 
 
The institute has also launched its own education technology platform, BITS Pilani Digital, which will offer industry-aligned programs. Over the next five years, BITS Pilani Digital will launch 32 programs, including 11 degree and 21 certificate programmes, Rao said.
 
"It's not just an ed-tech platform. In a sense, it is an extension of BITS Pilani's excellence and innovation right into the homes and communities of learners. These offerings are carefully designed to meet industry needs," Birla said, adding that the institute plans to be among the top 5 in India and top 100 educational institutions globally by 2030.
 

More From This Section

TS POLYCET result 2025

TS POLYCET result 2025: Round 1 seat allotment results to be out soon

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank 2025

CEE Kerala publishes revised KEAM rank list after court order, know more

DTU registration 2025

Delhi Technological University begins Btech odd semesters registration 2025

Premiumschool, Class, Students

9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declines

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 to be out soon at keralaresults.nic.in

Topics : Indian education Birla Group Indian Universities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon