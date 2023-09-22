Blinkit to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus within 15 minutes

Blinkit, the Zomato -owned quick commerce firm, on Friday said that it has partnered with Apple to deliver the newly launched iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus to customers within 15 minutes via its app.

The company has roped in Apple premium reseller Unicorn to deliver the devices, which are available to customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

"Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are officially going on sale in India, including on the Blinkit platform starting today. Blinkit customers will be able to avail no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI and cashback up to Rs 5,000 on eligible HDFC cards," said the company in a statement.

Apple's iPhone 15 series – which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 – were launched in India on Friday, ten days after the products were announced at the company's "Wonderlust" event.

Said Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and chief executive officer of Blinkit, "We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes! This unique association is a global first, and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly."

The new iPhones 15 and 15 Plus come with the dynamic island feature that first debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and also come with USB-C type charging for the first time ever. They also have an improved camera system compared to the previous iteration.

The main camera sensor is 48-megapixel, up from the 12 megapixels found on the iPhone 14. They also have a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch screen, while iPhone 15 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch screen. Both versions will be available in pink, yellow, green, blue and black colours.

The iPhone 15 is reportedly priced starting at $799 for a 128 GB model, and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899 for a 128 GB version.