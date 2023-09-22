close
Apple iPhone 15 series goes on sale in India: Know offers, pricing and more

India is among the first 40 countries to get the iPhone 15 series, thanks to local production of the iPhone 15 models

Apple Saket Store

Apple Saket Store ahead of iPhone 15 series first sale (Photo: Harsh Shivam)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
The iPhone 15 series smartphones from American technology giant Apple are now available for purchase in India. The country is among the first 40 to get the iPhone 15 series, thanks to local production of the iPhone 15 models. The iPhone 15 series is available for purchase on online platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart, and at retail stores such as Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. These are in addition to its own platforms; online and Mumbai and Delhi stores. Below are the pricing and offers Apple has on its platforms:
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Pricing
  • iPhone 15 (128GB): Rs 79,900
  • iPhone 15 (256GB): Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (128GB): Rs 89,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (256GB): Rs 99,900
  • iPhone 15 Plus (512GB): Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Pricing
  • iPhone 15 Pro (128GB): Rs 1,34,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (256GB): Rs 1,44,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro (1TB): Rs 1,84,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB): Rs 1,59,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): Rs 1,79,900
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max (1TB): Rs 1,99,900
iPhone 15 series: Offers
Apple is offering an instant saving of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. These instant savings are available on use of eligible HDFC Bank credit cards. In addition, Apple is offering instant trade-in credit in exchange for eligible smartphones. Besides, Apple is offering GST invoicing to business customers at the checkout window. Lastly, there is no-cost EMI from select banks on three- and six-month plans. Apple is also offering free engraving, flexible delivery and pickup options, express delivery, and scheduled delivery options.

Topics : Apple Inc Apple iPhone Apple India Apple store Smartphone sales smartphone Technology

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

