Intel hit with $400 million EU antitrust fine in decades-old case

Intel was fined 376 million euros ($400 million) on Friday in an EU antitrust case stemming from actions the U.S. chipmaker took between 2002 and 2006.



An initial record fine of 1.06 billion euros in 2009 was thrown out last year by the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second highest.



The court, however, agreed with the European Commission that Intel illegally excluded rivals from the market which prompted the EU antitrust watchdog to re-open the case.



The 2009 ruling accused Intel of blocking rival Advanced Micro Devices.



On Friday the EU watchdog said it had re-imposed a fine for practices between November 2002 and December 2006 when Intel paid HP, Acer and Lenovo to halt or delay rival products.



"The General Court confirmed that Intel's naked restrictions amounted to an abuse of dominant market position under EU competition rules," the European Commission said in a statement.



Also Read Intel announces Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs with up to 12GB video memory Intel India chief Nivruti Rai resigns, successor to be announced soon Intel rebrands its processor chips for the first time in 15 years Intel to drop $5.4 billion Tower deal after China review delayed: Reports Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors Myntra to scale up share of women hiring to over 21% this festive season Supreme Court asks SpiceJet to pay $1 million to Credit Suisse for 6 months HCLTech expands partnership with ANZ Banking group with a new deal Amazon Prime Video to roll out ads across multiple countries in early 2024 Air India must uplift its safety culture to highest level: CEO Wilson

Intel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



The Commission has appealed the General Court's ruling last year at the EU Court of Justice, Europe's top court. ($1 = 0.9403 euros)