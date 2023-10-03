Blue Dart Express announces 9.6% hike in shipment prices starting next year

Blue Dart Express Limited on Tuesday announced an increase in shipment prices effective from January 1, saying the average hike will be 9.6 per cent as compared to the current prices, depending on the shipping profile.

The company in a statement said customers signing up from October 1 to December 31, 2023 will not be impacted by the price increase.

It said Blue Dart reviews and adjusts its pricing annually.

This adjustment considers a multitude of factors including the current macroeconomic factors, geopolitical tensions, tighter monetary and fiscal policies, inflationary pressures, and exchange rate fluctuations, all of which impact the cost structure, the company added.

Elaborating on the announcement, Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said: "Our annual rate adjustment primarily aligns with inflation and empowers us to maintain service excellence while addressing rising costs."



Blue Dart Express Limited, air and integrated transportation and distribution express logistics company, is a part of the DHL Group.

