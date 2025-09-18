Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Blue Energy Motors raises $30 million from Nikhil Kamath, Omnitex

Blue Energy Motors raises $30 million from Nikhil Kamath, Omnitex

Blue Energy Motors raised $30 mn from Nikhil Kamath and Omnitex to expand LNG and EV truck output, boosting capacity to 10,000 units with Essar and FPT as backers

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder, Zerodha. | Photo: Wikipedia

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maker of LNG and electric heavy-duty trucks Blue Energy Motors (BEM) has raised $30 million in a fresh funding round from Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Omnitex Industries to boost its manufacturing capacity and scale up operations.
 
BEM has raised a total of $50 million to date and is backed by Essar and FPT (Iveco Group). The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of 10,000 trucks per year. The fresh funding will be instrumental in fully unlocking this capacity, accelerating production, expanding the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electric vehicle (EV) heavy-duty trucks, and scaling the company’s green mobility footprint across India.
 
 
As the largest maker of LNG trucks in India, it has sold around 1,000 vehicles that have travelled more than 60 million kilometres and reduced carbon emissions by over 15,000 tonnes of CO2 to date.
 
Anirudh Bhuwalka, Founder and Managing Director of Blue Energy Motors, told Business Standard that there are roughly 2–2.5 million heavy-duty trucks operating on long-haul and 1–1.5 million on short-haul routes. “Potentially, the short-haul corridors are perfect for adoption of electric because they are fixed route,” he said, adding that the company will soon launch its EV truck.
 
“In any new technology, there is an early adoption, there is maturity and there is a growth cycle. I think we are in the early adoption stage where we introduced LNG three years ago and now we plan to bring in the electric,” he added.
 
Nikhil Kamath, Investor and Entrepreneur, said: “The future of logistics in India will be built on clean, scalable technology. The real opportunity lies in solutions that don’t just chase disruption, but deliver it quietly, efficiently and at scale. Blue Energy has done that well.”
 
Anshuman Ruia, Director, Essar, added: “As an investor in Blue Energy Motors, Essar remains deeply committed to accelerating India’s transition to green mobility. Our continued investment underscores our confidence in Blue Energy Motors and the company’s innovative approach to decarbonising heavy-duty transportation. This aligns perfectly with Essar’s broader vision of championing sustainable business solutions across sectors.”
 

More From This Section

Medical products, medical equipments

GE Healthcare weighs stake sale in China unit amid market challenges

Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce opens largest global capability, innovation centre in Bengaluru

Ather Energy

Ather crosses 500 experience centres, eyes 700 by FY26 amid demand

Gameskraft Technologies

Gameskraft lays off 120 staff after real money gaming ban in India

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki cuts prices by up to ₹1.3 lakh after GST rate slash

Topics : Energy firms Fundraising Electric Vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon