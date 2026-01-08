BMW India bets on first-time luxury buyers to expand mkt as EV sales surge

Crucially, BMW’s growth is increasingly being driven by first-time luxury buyers, a segment the company believes is vital to expanding India’s still-nascent luxury car market. According to Hardeep S Brar, president and CEO, BMW Group India, the share of first-time luxury customers in BMW’s portfolio has risen sharply — from around 43 per cent in 2024 to nearly 49 per cent in 2025. In some models, the figure is even higher.

“Expanding the luxury market cannot happen at the top end alone. It has to come from the entry point,” Brar said, adding that without continuously replenishing the funnel, long-term upgrade cycles would weaken.

Nowhere is this strategy more visible than in BMW’s electric portfolio. The company retained its position as India’s number one luxury EV brand for the fourth consecutive year, selling 3,753 electric vehicles in 2025, a sharp 200 per cent growth over the previous year. EVs accounted for 21 per cent of BMW Group India’s total car sales, up from just 8 per cent a year ago. BMW targets raising the EV share to 25 per cent by the end of 2026.

At the heart of this surge is the BMW iX1 long wheelbase (LWB), which emerged as the highest-selling premium EV in India in 2025. The model alone accounts for well over 60 per cent of BMW’s EV sales, with around 55 per cent of iX1 buyers entering the luxury segment for the first time. BMW says the car’s real-world range of over 500 kilometres, long-wheelbase comfort and lower cost of ownership have helped overcome EV-related anxieties, particularly among buyers upgrading from the mass market.

BMW’s focus on EVs and LWB products has also paid off in scale. LWB models grew 162 per cent year on year to 8,608 units, now contributing 50 per cent of BMW’s total car sales, up from 29 per cent last year. Meanwhile, sports activity vehicles rose 22 per cent to 10,748 units, making up 60 per cent of overall volumes, with the BMW X1 leading the segment.

Globally, India is fast becoming a more meaningful market for the German luxury carmaker. BMW Group India now ranks among the top 20 BMW markets worldwide by volume and is among the top five markets by growth rate, with the ambition to enter the top 15 by 2030 in volume terms.

While volumes are rising, margins remain under pressure due to currency volatility. The rupee has depreciated nearly 10 per cent over the past year vis-à-vis the euro, forcing BMW to balance price discipline with profitability. The company raised prices by around 3 per cent in 2025 and plans another two to three per cent increase across the range this year, absorbing a significant portion of the forex impact internally. “Luxury demand is relatively inelastic, but we are taking price increases gradually rather than passing on the full currency impact,” Brar said.

Looking ahead, BMW is preparing for an aggressive product push. After 20 launches in 2025, the company plans 10 major launches in 2026, including six all-new models and four significant facelifts, alongside updates and special editions across 17 additional models. Limited editions, particularly for MINI, have consistently sold out quickly, BMW noted.

Despite macro uncertainties, BMW remains confident that widening access to luxury — rather than chasing only top-end volumes — will define the next phase of growth. With India’s luxury car penetration still hovering around 1.15 per cent of the overall passenger vehicle market, the company sees a long runway ahead.

Localisation of EV components depends on PLI, FTAs

BMW Group India says localisation of EV components will depend heavily on how India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells evolves. While the policy direction is encouraging, suppliers are not yet manufacturing at a scale or cost level that makes local sourcing viable.