TVS, BMW in discussions to expand manufacturing network beyond India

Under their partnership, TVS Motor's Hosur manufacturing plant produces around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad's volumes, globally

TVS

BMW Motorrad head Markus Schramm said what began 10 years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company and Germany's BMW Motorrad are in discussions to expand manufacturing network beyond India under their long-term strategic partnership, the companies said on Wednesday.
In April 2013, the two firms had entered into a partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets. It resulted in the development of four products on the 310cc platform -- BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR, which are now available across over 100 markets globally, besides TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle TVS Apache RR 310.
Under their partnership, TVS Motor's Hosur manufacturing plant produces around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad's volumes, globally.
"And now with the extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, we are also in discussions to expand our manufacturing network beyond India to cater to our future growth under this partnership, which includes the recently unveiled BMW CE 02," TVS Motor Company Director & CEO K N Radhakrishnan said in a statement.
He further said, "We look forward to working closely on developing platforms targeted towards the global urban centric markets and the "uber-cool" next generation of consumers".
BMW Motorrad head Markus Schramm said what began 10 years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story and the strong synergies between the two partners have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment.

"Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad's worldwide success," he added.
Schramm further said, "The extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions, including the unique and fully electric masterpiece BMW CE 02, is therefore a consistent step to also shape the future together with TVS Motor Company."

"With over 140,000 customers, the motorcycles under this partnership have been well accepted across all the leading markets like the EU, USA, Latin America, Japan, China, and India," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : tvs BMW Manufacturing sector automobile industry

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

