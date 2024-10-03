Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / BoB to sell Oman operation to Bank Dhofar as part of rationalisation

BoB to sell Oman operation to Bank Dhofar as part of rationalisation

The bank has accorded approval for accepting the offer for acquisition of the banking business of Bank's Oman territory operations by Bank Dhofar on a going concern basis

Bank of Baroda

The total business of BoB operation in the country was 113.35 million Omani Rial. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday said it proposes to sell its Oman operation to Bank Dhofar as part of rationalisation of foreign operation.

The bank has accorded approval for accepting the offer for acquisition of the banking business of Bank's Oman territory operations by Bank Dhofar on a going concern basis, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This is subject to approval from concerned regulatory authorities, it said.

The total business of BoB operation in the country was 113.35 million Omani Rial while the net worth stood at 25.54 million Omani Rial.

 

It is to be noted that the bank has been rationalising its foreign operations based on a comprehensive evaluation framework.

As part of this exercise, the wholesale branch in China was closed during 2020-21, and the entire stake in the wholly-owned overseas subsidiary at Trinidad and Tobago viz. Bank of Baroda (Trinidad and Tobago) Ltd was divested by way of sale to Ansa Merchant Bank Ltd.

More From This Section

Google pay, Gpay

Google, Muthoot Finance tie up to provide gold-backed loans through GPay

Refex Industries

Refex Industries plans to raise Rs 928 cr via preferential issue of equity

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Govt launches pilot for PM Internship Scheme, reservation rules to apply

The Tata Electronics factory in Hosur where a fire broke out last week

Tata Electronics partially restarts operations at Hosur facility after fire

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics refinances $1.1 bn debt through bonds, syndicated facility

As of March 31, 2024, the BoB's total business (net) from international branches was Rs 3,83,409 crore and constituted 16.02 per cent of the global business.

Total deposits were Rs 1,98,444 crore while net advances were Rs 1,84,965 crore.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

credit, credit card, retail credit, bank, nbfc, debit card

Now, a debit card that offers travel perks, courtesy BoB and EaseMyTrip

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends buying these stocks on Sept 12

Banks credit growth

Nomura cuts target prices for Axis Bank, SBI and BoB ahead of Fed meeting

BOB, Bank of Baroda

BoB raises Rs 5,000 cr through infra bond issue, second in a fortnight

Bear market, markets, bse, nse, sensex, nifty

Nifty PSU Bank index dips below 200-DMA after more than 2 years; what next?

Topics : Bank of Baroda Oman acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon