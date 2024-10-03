Business Standard
Tata Electronics partially restarts operations at Hosur facility after fire

Tata Electronics, along with Pegatron and Foxconn, are Apple's key contract manufacturers in India

The Tata Electronics factory in Hosur where a fire broke out last week

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

After a major fire incident last week, Tata Electronics partially restarted operations at its manufacturing facility in Hosur on Thursday. The facility will return to full production in a phased manner, and employees will continue receiving full pay until then.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is always our top priority, and we’ve been working diligently since Saturday to support our team and identify the cause of the fire at our Hosur facility. We plan to restart work in many areas of the facility today. As we work towards resuming full operations, all our team members will continue to receive full pay," a Tata Electronics spokesperson said.

According to a Reuters report quoting Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, local sales of 1.5 million units of iPhone 14 and 15 models are estimated during the Indian festive season, which runs from late October to early November, with Apple struggling to fulfil as much as 15 per cent of that demand due to the fire.

The factory manufactures essential back panels and other components for iPhones. Though both Apple and Tata Electronics held meetings to review the situation, it remains unclear when operations will be fully restored.

Tata Electronics, along with Pegatron and Foxconn, are Apple's key contract manufacturers in India. After the fire incident on Saturday, the company stated that production for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 cases had been suspended. However, as it had ample stock, supplies are unlikely to be affected.

Apple reportedly sent three officials from its supplier responsibility team to the Tata Electronics unit on September 29 to counsel and advise its supplier partner, a routine exercise that the company follows.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

