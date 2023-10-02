close
BPCL offers first gasoil cargo in over a year via sales tender: Reports

BPCL is seeking to sell at least 40,000 metric tons of 10ppm sulphur gasoil loading Oct. 26-27 from Kochi, according to a document seen by Reuters

BPCL

The tender closes on Oct. 3, with same-day validity | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 2:54 PM IST
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has offered its first spot gasoil cargo, via a sales tender, in more than a year, three industry sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
BPCL is seeking to sell at least 40,000 metric tons of 10ppm sulphur gasoil loading Oct. 26-27 from Kochi, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The tender closes on Oct. 3, with same-day validity.
The refiner had previously offered contractual 10ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes in April 2022, for delivery between July 2022 and January this year, Reuters records showed.
This sudden offer could be due to strong profits overseas, despite a drop in domestic levies last Friday. Recent October-loading deals for India-origin gasoil are at premiums of around $6 a barrel to free-on-board Arab Gulf quotes - a rise from $4 for September loaders, one of the three sources said.
The state-owned refiner previously sought to buy gasoil cargoes for end-June to early July delivery to its Mumbai refinery, likely due to planned maintenance for some diesel-producing units in its Kochi refinery, a second source said.

BPCL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BPCL Cargo gasoline Kochi

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 2:54 PM IST

