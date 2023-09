Bridge and Roof Company chairman's exec secy, 6 others, arrested by CBI

The CBI has arrested seven persons including the Executive Secretary of the CMD of public sector undertaking Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd in an alleged Rs 20 lakh bribery case involving the award of tender for Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Odisha to a Gujarat-based private firm, officials said Sunday.

The CBI arrested Executive Secretary Ashish Razdan and owner of private company Hetal Kumar Pravinchandra Rajyaguru, and conducted searches in Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Rajkot recovering Rs 19.96 lakh of the bribe money and another Rs 26.60 lakh in cash, they said.

Five more private persons were arrested during the trap operation, they said.

"During investigation, it was found that the said bribe was allegedly meant for the Executive Secretary to CMD, Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd (a Public Servant). The said Executive Secretary and other private persons were also caught," the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

