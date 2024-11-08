Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Bridgestone to invest $85 mn in Indian units to enhance production capacity

Bridgestone to invest $85 mn in Indian units to enhance production capacity

Additionally, BSID will establish a satellite technology center at its Pune plant in 2025 to produce 'Dan-Totsu' (Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader) products

Tyres, Bridgestone, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres

(Photo: Bridgestone.co.in)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese tyre major Bridgestone Corporation on Friday announced a USD 85 million (nearly Rs 720 crore) investment to enhance production capacity and capabilities at its two plants in India.

Bridgestone India Private Ltd (BSID), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), will invest approximately USD 85 million to expand capacity and capability at Bridgestone Pune plant and Indore plant to reinforce premium-mass strategy, the company said in a statement.

The expansion is scheduled to start from the beginning of 2025, it added.

"These efforts are expected to increase total production capacity at the Pune plant by approximately 1.1 million tyres annually by 2029. They will also improve capability to ensure premium tire production at the Indore plant," the company said.

 

Additionally, BSID will establish a satellite technology center at its Pune plant in 2025 to produce 'Dan-Totsu' (Bridgestone's direction to be the clear and absolute leader) products.

"This new satellite technology center will reinforce and accelerate the technology development capability of the company's entire engineering chain from material planning to product research/design and manufacturing for the Indian market," the company said.

BSID aims to enhance its presence in the Indian market and further solidify position as the market leader by reinforcing and expanding products equipped with 'ENLITEN' technology -- a technology that evolves environmental performance, while expanding basic performance and elevating all conventional performances -- as the "new premium", it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BFSI, Insurance panel

BS BFSI Summit: Industry leaders discuss insurance changes for 2047 vision

Stock market

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 50 pts lower at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; PSB, Oil drag, IT up

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

cement

India Cements Q2 result: Loss widens to Rs 339 cr, revenue falls 18%

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

Topics : Bridgestone Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon